101 dogs living in packed, filthy conditions removed from North Carolina home

In this photo provided by Samantha Ranlet, a chihuahua and her two puppies who were among 101 dogs rescued from a home are seen at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals admission center in Garner, N.C., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (Samantha Ranlet/SPCA of Wake County via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 6, 2025 3:14 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 4:26 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dozens of dogs found living in packed, filthy conditions were removed from a North Carolina home.

Animal control officers responding to a complaint in Raleigh discovered 101 dogs crammed in stacked cages or roaming in confined quarters at the home on Wednesday, the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said on Facebook. Many of the dogs were small breeds. Among those rescued were several puppies and older dogs.

The homeowner agreed to relinquish the dogs, along with 21 chickens, news outlets reported. The dogs were taken in by eight different shelters and were undergoing medical assessments, the SPCA chapter said. Many dogs had matted fur as well as skin and dental issues.

It wasn’t known whether the homeowner faces charges. A telephone call to the Raleigh police department wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

On Friday, the chapter said that several dogs under its care were “getting the spa day of their lives — and their first taste of fresh air, possibly ever. We’re seeing a lot of smiles from these guys.

“This is the biggest moment in these dogs’ lives, and we are feeling so grateful to be a part of their healing.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital. Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was...

22m ago

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

43m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

55m ago

Body of male pulled from Keating Channel, police investigating

A body of male has been pulled from the water in Keating Channel in the Port Lands on Friday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area near Villiers and Munition streets just after 2 p.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital. Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was...

22m ago

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

43m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

55m ago

Body of male pulled from Keating Channel, police investigating

A body of male has been pulled from the water in Keating Channel in the Port Lands on Friday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area near Villiers and Munition streets just after 2 p.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Aerial footage captures Toronto skyline smothered in wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke blowing in from the Prairies has engulfed Toronto's skyline in smoke, as Environment Canada warns residents of poor air quality conditions.

4h ago

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

21h ago

2:38
Trump compares Ukraine and Russia to 'children fighting in a park'

Donald Trump is comparing the Ukraine-Russia war to children 'fighting in a park' and even hockey players, likening himself to a referee letting them fight for a bit before stepping in. Brandon Choghri has more on Trump's bizarre analogies.

21h ago

2:51
Toronto appoints former NYC transit executive to be CEO of the TTC

Mandeep Lali takes over as head of the TTC on July 7th, he'll face a number of challenges including bringing ridership back to pre-pandemic levels. Lila says he's both excited and a little terrified about beginning the new job.

23h ago

2:56
Queen's Park spring session wraps with Premier Ford defending Bill 5

The Ford government is taking a summer break with warnings of possible protests and disruption after passing Bill 5, the controversial legislation meant to help speed up major projects. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

More Videos