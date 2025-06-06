2 people seriously injured in Bluffers Park stabbing; 2 arrested

Two people have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at an east end park.

Toronto police say they were called to Bluffers Park in Scarborough just after 7:30 p.m. following reports that several people had been stabbed.

When they arrived, police found two victims suffering from stab wounds. They were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Two people have been taken into custody, according to police.

No details as to the ages and genders of those involved have been released.