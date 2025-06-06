Carney reflects on murders of Muslim family on fourth anniversary of deaths

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney today marked the fourth anniversary of a hate-motivated vehicle attack that took the lives of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021.

Carney called the deadly truck attack on the Afzaal family a “heinous act of terrorism” during a speech at an Eid al-Adha celebration hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada in Ottawa.

The man who killed them was convicted of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in 2023.

Carney also remarked in his speech on the values of Eid, such as community, sacrifice and generosity.

He acknowledged this year’s Eid celebrations are happening in the shadow of the brutal conflict in Gaza.

A handful of people in attendance chanted “free Palestine” before Carney started to speak, although his speech went on uninterrupted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press