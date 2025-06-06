Dad versus dad in Guelph ends in headbutt assault

Guelph police officer patch (GPS)

By Mark Douglas

Posted June 6, 2025 10:37 am.

Never mind road rage — how about school drop-off zone rage?

After a dad allegedly received a headbutt, Guelph Police can tell you it’s real.

Officers were called out to a school in the south end of the Royal City yesterday morning, after one dad allegedly headbutted another.

Police said the two had been having ongoing issues about driving complaints and parking while dropping off and picking up their kids.

They were reportedly arguing about parking again Thursday morning, and police said that as one dad turned away, the other delivered the headbutt.

Police said the first dad got a bloody nose and was assessed by paramedics, but he had no serious injuries.

A 39-year old man is now facing one count of assault.

