Interest rates weren’t cut this week. Why? It’s complicated.

Interest rates weren’t cut this week. Why? Well, it’s complicated.

The Bank of Canada didn’t give borrowers a break when it set policy on Wednesday, as the central bank’s governor, Tiff Macklem, cited the need to wait for more data points.

The word “uncertainty” is being thrown around, although ironically, the economy was actually stronger in the first quarter than forecast.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to experts about the lack of a cut and what that means for the market, home buyers and home owners.