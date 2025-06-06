Liberals poised to table bill to knock down internal trade barriers

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaves the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted June 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 5:07 am.

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is poised to table landmark legislation to break down internal trade barriers and increase labour mobility within Canada.

The government has put a bill on the House of Commons notice paper that could potentially be tabled as early as today.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has pledged to break down internal trade barriers by Canada Day to create one economy — although the time left on the parliamentary calendar suggests the legislation will not gain Royal Assent by the time the House rises for the summer.

It also comes just days after Carney met with the country’s premiers to discuss the need to build major projects across Canada and fast-track their approval.

Several other provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have also tabled such legislation to remove interprovincial barriers to the trade of goods across the country.

It comes against a backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump roiling the country’s economy with stop-and-go tariffs in an escalating trade war — and as Carney has been engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with Trump on trade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

9h ago

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building on Humber...

9h ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...

12h ago

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

9h ago

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building on Humber...

9h ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

13h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

10h ago

0:50
Canada's $7.1B trade merchandise deficit hits largest on record

Statistic Canada reported the largest ever recorded trade merchandise deficit for Canada in April, a staggering $7.1 billion as trade tensions with the U.S. begin to take effect on the economy.

14h ago

1:05
Premature infant infected with measles dies from complications

A premature newborn in Ontario infected with measles has died from complications amid rising cases of the virus in the province.

14h ago

0:38
Police warn public following sexual assault reported at High Park

Toronto police have issued a public service announcement after a women claimed a man sexually assaulted her in High Park.

17h ago

2:26
Top 10 worst roads in Ontario revealed

CAA revealed the top 10 worst roads in Ontario. Here are the notorious roads that have made the cut, again.

16h ago

More Videos