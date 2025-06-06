Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital.

Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was with a group of people in the Flemington Road and Zachary Court area when three suspects carrying firearms approached them just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and began shooting into the group.

Ahmed-Mohamoud, known to friends and family as “Johnny,” was in a wheelchair when he was shot. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old youth, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three suspects fled the scene. They are described as male, with slim to average builds, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, and all were carrying firearms.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and officers are investigating whether it was gang-related.