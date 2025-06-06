Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Photo of Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud who was killed in a shooting in Lawrence Heights on June 3, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 6, 2025 3:36 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 4:32 pm.

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital.

Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was with a group of people in the Flemington Road and Zachary Court area when three suspects carrying firearms approached them just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and began shooting into the group.

Ahmed-Mohamoud, known to friends and family as “Johnny,” was in a wheelchair when he was shot. He was taken to hospital with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old youth, an 18-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three suspects fled the scene. They are described as male, with slim to average builds, wearing dark clothing and face coverings, and all were carrying firearms.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, and officers are investigating whether it was gang-related.

Top Stories

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

39m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

51m ago

Body of male pulled from Keating Channel, police investigating

A body of male has been pulled from the water in Keating Channel in the Port Lands on Friday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area near Villiers and Munition streets just after 2 p.m. for...

1h ago

Liberals table bill to speed up approvals for major 'national interest' projects

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's government introduced legislation Friday that would grant it new powers to quickly push forward major projects the federal cabinet deems to be in the national interest. Intergovernmental...

1h ago

