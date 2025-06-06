Shots fired at 2 dogs who were ‘aggressively mauling’ a lone bystander: Niagara police

A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 6, 2025 1:56 pm.

Two people are recovering from injuries that were sustained during a vicious dog attack in Niagara Falls earlier this week.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), officers were called to the area of Lundy’s Lane and Drummond Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports of two unleashed Rottweilier dogs who were running loose without an owner.

“Witnesses explained that the dogs had attacked and killed a smaller dog and had bitten a bystander,” authorities explained in a press release issued on Friday. “Further information received while officers were en route indicated that the dogs were actively attacking another individual.”

When police arrived at the scene, officers “observed the two Rottweilers aggressively mauling a lone male bystander.”

“Fearing for the safety of the individual and to prevent a further escalation of aggression toward other members of the public, the officer intervened and discharged their firearm, stopping the attack,” NRPS added.

Authorities say the dogs were removed from the scene by the Humane Society. However, their condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, paramedics provided medical assistance at the scene to the two injured victims.

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

3h ago

Liberals table bill to speed up approvals for major 'national interest' projects

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government introduced legislation Friday which would grant itself new powers to quickly push ahead major projects the federal cabinet deems to be in the national interest. The...

33m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

20m ago

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Hamilton man used reasonable force: SIU

Two Hamilton officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment building last year used reasonable force in the face of what they believed was an imminent threat of serious harm or death,...

1h ago

