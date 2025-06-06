Two people are recovering from injuries that were sustained during a vicious dog attack in Niagara Falls earlier this week.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS), officers were called to the area of Lundy’s Lane and Drummond Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports of two unleashed Rottweilier dogs who were running loose without an owner.

“Witnesses explained that the dogs had attacked and killed a smaller dog and had bitten a bystander,” authorities explained in a press release issued on Friday. “Further information received while officers were en route indicated that the dogs were actively attacking another individual.”

When police arrived at the scene, officers “observed the two Rottweilers aggressively mauling a lone male bystander.”

“Fearing for the safety of the individual and to prevent a further escalation of aggression toward other members of the public, the officer intervened and discharged their firearm, stopping the attack,” NRPS added.

Authorities say the dogs were removed from the scene by the Humane Society. However, their condition was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, paramedics provided medical assistance at the scene to the two injured victims.