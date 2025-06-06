Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers have shared new images of a suspect wanted in the attempted, and seemingly random, stabbing of a person in Oshawa.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East, near Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East, around 10:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police say a man was seen walking west on Danzatore Path when he approached two people who were walking in the opposite direction.

“As they passed each other, the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” police stated in a release.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. Despite attempts from officers and the K9 Unit, the suspect has not been located.

Np physical injuries were reported.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown. Anyone with video footage from this area is asked to come forward,” police said.

New images of the suspect have been released.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews