Police share new images of suspect wanted in attempted stabbing in Oshawa

Police are searching for a suspect sought in connection with an assault investigation in Oshawa over the weekend. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 6, 2025 11:05 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 11:06 am.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers have shared new images of a suspect wanted in the attempted, and seemingly random, stabbing of a person in Oshawa.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service were called to the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East, near Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East, around 10:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police say a man was seen walking west on Danzatore Path when he approached two people who were walking in the opposite direction.

“As they passed each other, the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” police stated in a release.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. Despite attempts from officers and the K9 Unit, the suspect has not been located.

Np physical injuries were reported.

“The motive remains under investigation, and what led to the incident is still unknown. Anyone with video footage from this area is asked to come forward,” police said.

New images of the suspect have been released.

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

1h ago

Liberals table bill to speed up major project approvals

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has put forward promised legislation designed to speed up approvals for major projects deemed to be in the national interest. More to come

4m ago

Special air quality statement in effect for most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. The statement, which was issued late-afternoon...

0m ago

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Hamilton man used reasonable force: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says two Hamilton officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment building last year used reasonable force in the face of what they believed was an imminent threat...

10m ago

Top Stories

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

1h ago

Liberals table bill to speed up major project approvals

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government has put forward promised legislation designed to speed up approvals for major projects deemed to be in the national interest. More to come

4m ago

Special air quality statement in effect for most of Ontario due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. The statement, which was issued late-afternoon...

0m ago

Officers involved in fatal shooting of Hamilton man used reasonable force: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says two Hamilton officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment building last year used reasonable force in the face of what they believed was an imminent threat...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Aerial footage captures Toronto skyline smothered in wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke blowing in from the Prairies has engulfed Toronto's skyline in smoke, as Environment Canada warns residents of poor air quality conditions.

43m ago

2:25
Wildfires to impact air quality across GTA

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday as temperatures creep back up into the 20s. If you're planning to spend time outdoors, there is a special air quality statement in effect due to smoke from wildfires.

17h ago

2:38
Trump compares Ukraine and Russia to 'children fighting in a park'

Donald Trump is comparing the Ukraine-Russia war to children 'fighting in a park' and even hockey players, likening himself to a referee letting them fight for a bit before stepping in. Brandon Choghri has more on Trump's bizarre analogies.

17h ago

2:24
Trump bans travellers from 12 countries

Donald Trump has reinstated his U.S. travel ban, barring citizens from 12 countries and putting restrictions on seven more. Brandon Choghri with how Trump's new ban dodges the pitfalls of his first attempt in 2017.

19h ago

2:35
Bill C-2 faces first debate

Debate has opened on Bill C-2, the 'Strong Borders Act', and many were underwhelmed. Some say it doesn't do enough to fight fentanyl, and others oppose provisions in C-2 allowing police to access internet records without a warrant.

19h ago

More Videos