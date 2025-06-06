Police investigating after vehicle crashes into Cirque du Soleil arena in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Vancouver police say it’s a “miracle” no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Pacific Coliseum arena on Thursday evening.

Police say a vehicle drove into the front entrance of the building around 8 p.m. while a Cirque du Soleil show was taking place.

They say a 30-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested under the Mental Health Act and the crash does not appear to be an act of terrorism.

In a post to social media platform X, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says he’s grateful that no one was hurt.

Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News that police don’t believe there’s a link between this and the Lapu Lapu Day Festival attack in Vancouver.

The ramming attack at the Lapu Lapu Day Festival on April 26 killed 11 people and injured dozens more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

