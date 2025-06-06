A 17-year-old male is facing a dozen criminal charges for fleeing on foot after officers attempted to pull him over for driving an alleged stolen car on its rims in Mississauga.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received calls from other drivers about the tire-less vehicle on Highway 401 at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the 401 HOV lane west of Winston Churchill, and at some point, the person driving stopped the car and got out, donning a ski mask, and ran away toward Highway 407.

Mississauga OPP officers located the vehicle, which was deemed to have been stolen. The driver who fled on foot was taken into custody in a wooded area, police said.

No injuries were reported.

A 17-year-old male is facing a dozen charges as a result of an investigation with Peel Regional Police and Halton Regional Police.

The accused was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

17-year-old driver arrested and is now facing a dozen criminal charges after the police investigation involving @PeelPolice and @HaltonPolice and OPP.

June 3, 6am. witnesses reported a vehicle driving on its rims #Hwy401/Winston Churchill. #MississaugaOPP located the vehicle… pic.twitter.com/c9G0PatQDI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 6, 2025

With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews