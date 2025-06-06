Teen charged for driving stolen vehicle on its rims on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga, fleeing scene: OPP
Posted June 6, 2025 9:00 am.
Last Updated June 6, 2025 9:14 am.
A 17-year-old male is facing a dozen criminal charges for fleeing on foot after officers attempted to pull him over for driving an alleged stolen car on its rims in Mississauga.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received calls from other drivers about the tire-less vehicle on Highway 401 at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers spotted the vehicle in the 401 HOV lane west of Winston Churchill, and at some point, the person driving stopped the car and got out, donning a ski mask, and ran away toward Highway 407.
Mississauga OPP officers located the vehicle, which was deemed to have been stolen. The driver who fled on foot was taken into custody in a wooded area, police said.
No injuries were reported.
A 17-year-old male is facing a dozen charges as a result of an investigation with Peel Regional Police and Halton Regional Police.
The accused was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
With files from Patricia D’Cunha of CityNews