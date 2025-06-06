Transit union says tentative deal reached with Durham Region, averting potential strike

People in Durham region who rely on public transit are breathing a sigh of relief after transit workers and their employer reached a tentative agreement. Melissa Nahkavoly has more from Ajax.

By John Marchesan

Posted June 6, 2025 5:11 pm.

Last Updated June 6, 2025 6:41 pm.

The union representing more than 600 Durham transit operators, maintenance workers and dispatchers says it has reached a tentative agreement with Durham Region, averting a potential strike that was scheduled to begin Saturday.

Unifor Local 222 did not reveal any details of the agreement, which is scheduled to go before members for a ratification vote “in the coming days.”

The union had previously targeted closing the wage gap with transit workers in surrounding “905-area code” municipalities like Mississauga and Brampton, who earn up to $5 more per hour than Durham Region Transit employees, as one of the key issues in the dispute.

The two sides had been working towards a new contract since March 31.

Union members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action back on May 21.

Top Stories

Police identify 31-year-old man killed in Lawrence Heights shooting

Toronto police have identified the 31-year-old man killed in a shooting in North York’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood that sent five others to hospital. Investigators say Yahya Ahmed-Mohamoud was...

2h ago

Veltman to appeal convictions in fatal attack on Muslim family in London, Ont.

On the fourth anniversary of the murder of a Muslim family in London, Ont., the man found guilty in the attack plans to appeal his convictions. According to a court document obtained by OMNI News, Nathanial...

20m ago

'High risk' air quality from wildfire smoke to linger over Ontario until Friday evening

Environment Canada's special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario remains in effect Friday due to wildfire smoke that has blanketed the region. "High risk air quality due to...

32m ago

Carney defends inviting Modi to G7 as probe of Nijjar's killing continues

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 summit later this month — despite the fact that security officials have linked...

2h ago

