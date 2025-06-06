Transit union says tentative deal reached with Durham Region, averting potential strike

The union representing more than 600 Durham transit operators, maintenance workers and dispatchers says it has reached a tentative agreement with Durham Region, averting a potential strike that was scheduled to begin Saturday.

Unifor Local 222 did not reveal any details of the agreement, which is scheduled to go before members for a ratification vote “in the coming days.”

The union had previously targeted closing the wage gap with transit workers in surrounding “905-area code” municipalities like Mississauga and Brampton, who earn up to $5 more per hour than Durham Region Transit employees, as one of the key issues in the dispute.

The two sides had been working towards a new contract since March 31.

Union members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action back on May 21.