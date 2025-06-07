Man injured after major collision involving a bus and motorcycle in Vaughan
Posted June 7, 2025 2:00 pm.
Last Updated June 7, 2025 3:47 pm.
Police are investigating a major collision that happened in Vaughan on Saturday afternoon.
York Regional Police issued a warning to drivers just before 1:30 p.m. to avoid the area of Jane Street and Teston Road due to a serious crash involving a bus and a motorcycle.
Authorities say one man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police are appealing for witnesses.