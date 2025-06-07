Man injured after major collision involving a bus and motorcycle in Vaughan

Police in York Region are investigating after a motorcycle and a bus collided in Vaughan. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 7, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2025 3:47 pm.

Police are investigating a major collision that happened in Vaughan on Saturday afternoon.

York Regional Police issued a warning to drivers just before 1:30 p.m. to avoid the area of Jane Street and Teston Road due to a serious crash involving a bus and a motorcycle.

Authorities say one man was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

