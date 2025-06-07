1 man killed, 3 others in hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Peel paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 7, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2025 12:09 pm.

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent three other people to a hospital on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive just before 10:30 a.m. for reports that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle.

One man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian – a woman in her 20s – was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle and the passenger also sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed while police work to determine the cause of the crash.

No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens seriously injured in Bluffer's Park stabbing; 2 arrested

Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third person following a stabbing at an east-end park that sent two teens to hospital. Toronto police say they were called to Bluffer's Park...

15h ago

U.S. ambassador says Canadians facing device searches, detainment 'not a pattern'

OTTAWA — The American ambassador to Canada is pushing back on Ottawa's travel advice, saying his country doesn't search phones at the border and arguing some Americans travelling here are having a tough...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...
Police searching for Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot a random victim on the street

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of making threats with a gun in North York earlier this week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to the area of St. Dennis...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 teens seriously injured in Bluffer's Park stabbing; 2 arrested

Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third person following a stabbing at an east-end park that sent two teens to hospital. Toronto police say they were called to Bluffer's Park...

15h ago

U.S. ambassador says Canadians facing device searches, detainment 'not a pattern'

OTTAWA — The American ambassador to Canada is pushing back on Ottawa's travel advice, saying his country doesn't search phones at the border and arguing some Americans travelling here are having a tough...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...
Police searching for Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot a random victim on the street

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of making threats with a gun in North York earlier this week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to the area of St. Dennis...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Western Canada wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Toronto, GTA

Wildfire smoke from Western Canada has drifted into Toronto and most of Ontario, causing poor air quality and prompting health advisories. Jazan Grewal reports.

14h ago

2:42
Ford and Chow set aside differences for new funding announcement

The Ontario Premier and Toronto's Mayor can meet eye-to-eye for funding announcements but issues like bike lanes and homeless encampments are still points of contention. Mark McAllister looks at their peculiar partnership.

18h ago

2:36
Parents, survivors and advocates gather to mark National Day Against Gun Violence

Toronto marked the National Day Against Gun Violence with a ceremony outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with the calls for action from those who had their lives changed by violence.

19h ago

2:51
What the fed's interprovincial trade bill could mean for Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the details of the Liberal government's attempt at combating ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. with a new interprovincial trade bill.

23h ago

0:29
Man found deceased after fire at Scarborough home

A man in his 40s was found deceased in a Scarborough home that caught fire.

More Videos