1 man killed, 3 others in hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent three other people to a hospital on Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called to the area of Burnhamthorpe Road West and Kariya Drive just before 10:30 a.m. for reports that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle.

One man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other pedestrian – a woman in her 20s – was transported to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics say the driver of the vehicle and the passenger also sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Roads in the area are closed while police work to determine the cause of the crash.

No other details were released.