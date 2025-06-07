A quirky vegetable sculpture contest features a squash Donald Trump and a papal ‘Cornclave’

A detail of 'Cornclave", a vegetable sculpture made by Dean Ramsey and Jess Copsey, part of the vegetable sculpture completion at Lambeth County show at Brockwell Park vegetable fair in London, Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Joanna Chan)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 7, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated June 7, 2025 4:13 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Vegetable likenesses of U.S. President Donald Trump and singer Dolly Parton and a papal “Cornclave” went on display Saturday at the Lambeth Country Show, an urban take on a country fair held annually in London’s Brockwell Park.

The two-day show features sheep-shearing, livestock competitions, food, music and a vegetable sculpture contest that has attracted national renown for its quirky creativity.

This year, several sculptures referenced the recent papal election or movie on the same subject, including one featuring cardinals made of maize, titled “Cornclave.”

Other entries included Irish rap trio Kneecap in potato form, “Cauli Parton” in a movie-inspired tableau titled “9 to Chive,” a vegetable “Mo Salad” likeness of Liverpool soccer star Mohamed Salah and animated icons Wallace and Gromit made from butternut squash.

Trump also got the butternut squash treatment, while some entries referred to local politics. In Lambeth, as in other parts of London, local authorities have turned to holding large concerts and festivals in parks as a way to raise money, to the chagrin of some neighbors.

“Wolf Hall” actor Mark Rylance, one of a group of local residents opposed to big events in Brockwell Park, is represented as “Mark Rylunch,” with an apple-carved head and satirical signs branding him a NIMBY (not in my backyard) campaigner.

“Every year, this is what we get so excited about, is the vegetable sculptures,” Country Fair regular Maddy Luxon said. “It’s just so unique and just so witty and we love the political ones.”

“And the puns,” said Marek Szandrowski, who was with her. “The vegetable puns, definitely.”

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man killed, 7 people sent to hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent seven other people to a hospital on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called...

26m ago

Mother killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter taken to hospital: OPP

A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge was killed Saturday in a collision on Highway 401 in Halton. Provincial police say the woman was driving eastbound with her six-year-old daughter when she struck the...

1h ago

Man wanted in arson investigation in Christie Pitts neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two fires that were deliberately set in the Christie Pitts neighbourhood. Investigators say fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the...

52m ago

Wildfires in the Prairies having air quality impact in Ontario and several provinces

MONTREAL — Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day. Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New...

1h ago

Top Stories

1 man killed, 7 people sent to hospital after a collision near Square One in Mississauga

Police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that killed one man and sent seven other people to a hospital on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Paramedic Services says its crews were called...

26m ago

Mother killed in Hwy. 401 crash, daughter taken to hospital: OPP

A 40-year-old woman from Cambridge was killed Saturday in a collision on Highway 401 in Halton. Provincial police say the woman was driving eastbound with her six-year-old daughter when she struck the...

1h ago

Man wanted in arson investigation in Christie Pitts neighbourhood

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with two fires that were deliberately set in the Christie Pitts neighbourhood. Investigators say fire crews were called to a vehicle fire in the...

52m ago

Wildfires in the Prairies having air quality impact in Ontario and several provinces

MONTREAL — Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day. Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Western Canada wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Toronto, GTA

Wildfire smoke from Western Canada has drifted into Toronto and most of Ontario, causing poor air quality and prompting health advisories. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

2:42
Ford and Chow set aside differences for new funding announcement

The Ontario Premier and Toronto's Mayor can meet eye-to-eye for funding announcements but issues like bike lanes and homeless encampments are still points of contention. Mark McAllister looks at their peculiar partnership.

21h ago

2:36
Parents, survivors and advocates gather to mark National Day Against Gun Violence

Toronto marked the National Day Against Gun Violence with a ceremony outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with the calls for action from those who had their lives changed by violence.

22h ago

2:51
What the fed's interprovincial trade bill could mean for Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the details of the Liberal government's attempt at combating ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. with a new interprovincial trade bill.

0:29
Man found deceased after fire at Scarborough home

A man in his 40s was found deceased in a Scarborough home that caught fire.

More Videos