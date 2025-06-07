Alberta resumes buying U.S. alcohol, months after pause meant to fight tariffs

Dale Nally shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Nally was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 7, 2025 12:13 am.

Last Updated June 7, 2025 7:51 am.

EDMONTON — Alberta is buying American alcohol and gambling machines again, three months after Premier Danielle Smith announced restrictions aimed at fighting back against U.S. tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally said Friday that the move signals a “renewed commitment to open and fair trade” with the United States.

Smith said in March that the province would no longer buy U.S. alcohol and video lottery terminals, or sign contracts with American companies. Alberta’s liquor stores are privately owned but must order stock through the provincial government.

That came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped heavy tariffs on Canadian goods and energy.

Other premiers also announced bans on U.S. liquor along with other proposed penalties.

Nally said in a statement that the decision to resume buying U.S. alcohol and gambling machines “sets the stage for more constructive negotiations” ahead of a renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement.

The agreement, known as CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration and is up for a mandatory review in 2026.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a clear effort to reset the relationship with the U.S. administration, and Alberta’s government supports this approach,” Nally said.

“We are focused on highlighting Alberta’s role as a responsible and collaborative trading partner and will continue working alongside other provinces to advocate for a tariff-free relationship.”

The minister said Albertans are encouraged to continue supporting local producers, even as more U.S. options return to store shelves.

In April, the province paused its policy around procurement from U.S. companies in what Nally called “the spirit of diplomacy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens seriously injured in Bluffer's Park stabbing; 2 arrested

Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third person following a stabbing at an east-end park that sent two teens to hospital. Toronto police say they were called to Bluffer's Park...

12h ago

U.S. ambassador says Canadians facing device searches, detainment 'not a pattern'

OTTAWA — The American ambassador to Canada is pushing back on Ottawa's travel advice, saying his country doesn't search phones at the border and arguing some Americans travelling here are having a tough...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...
Police searching for Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot a random victim on the street

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of making threats with a gun in North York earlier this week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to the area of St. Dennis...

1h ago

Top Stories

2 teens seriously injured in Bluffer's Park stabbing; 2 arrested

Two people are in custody and police are searching for a third person following a stabbing at an east-end park that sent two teens to hospital. Toronto police say they were called to Bluffer's Park...

12h ago

U.S. ambassador says Canadians facing device searches, detainment 'not a pattern'

OTTAWA — The American ambassador to Canada is pushing back on Ottawa's travel advice, saying his country doesn't search phones at the border and arguing some Americans travelling here are having a tough...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Do West Fest kicks off the summer festival season

Do West Fest will be taking over Dundas Street this weekend with food, drinks and live music the whole weekend. It's also the first weekend of Pride Month with lots of events to celebrate. Keep in...
Police searching for Toronto man who allegedly threatened to shoot a random victim on the street

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of making threats with a gun in North York earlier this week. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to the area of St. Dennis...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
Western Canada wildfire smoke reduces air quality in Toronto, GTA

Wildfire smoke from Western Canada has drifted into Toronto and most of Ontario, causing poor air quality and prompting health advisories. Jazan Grewal reports.

11h ago

2:42
Ford and Chow set aside differences for new funding announcement

The Ontario Premier and Toronto's Mayor can meet eye-to-eye for funding announcements but issues like bike lanes and homeless encampments are still points of contention. Mark McAllister looks at their peculiar partnership.

15h ago

2:36
Parents, survivors and advocates gather to mark National Day Against Gun Violence

Toronto marked the National Day Against Gun Violence with a ceremony outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with the calls for action from those who had their lives changed by violence.

16h ago

2:51
What the fed's interprovincial trade bill could mean for Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the details of the Liberal government's attempt at combating ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. with a new interprovincial trade bill.

20h ago

0:29
Man found deceased after fire at Scarborough home

A man in his 40s was found deceased in a Scarborough home that caught fire.

23h ago

More Videos