Alberta resumes buying U.S. alcohol, months after pause meant to fight tariffs

EDMONTON — Alberta is buying American alcohol and gambling machines again, three months after Premier Danielle Smith announced restrictions aimed at fighting back against U.S. tariffs.

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally said Friday that the move signals a “renewed commitment to open and fair trade” with the United States.

Smith said in March that the province would no longer buy U.S. alcohol and video lottery terminals, or sign contracts with American companies. Alberta’s liquor stores are privately owned but must order stock through the provincial government.

That came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped heavy tariffs on Canadian goods and energy.

Other premiers also announced bans on U.S. liquor along with other proposed penalties.

Nally said in a statement that the decision to resume buying U.S. alcohol and gambling machines “sets the stage for more constructive negotiations” ahead of a renewal of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade agreement.

The agreement, known as CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration and is up for a mandatory review in 2026.

“Prime Minister Mark Carney has made a clear effort to reset the relationship with the U.S. administration, and Alberta’s government supports this approach,” Nally said.

“We are focused on highlighting Alberta’s role as a responsible and collaborative trading partner and will continue working alongside other provinces to advocate for a tariff-free relationship.”

The minister said Albertans are encouraged to continue supporting local producers, even as more U.S. options return to store shelves.

In April, the province paused its policy around procurement from U.S. companies in what Nally called “the spirit of diplomacy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press