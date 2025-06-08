Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

Toronto Fire Service on the scene of a two-alarm fire on Wheeler Avenue in The Beaches. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By John Marchesan

Posted June 8, 2025 10:51 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2025 11:47 pm.

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches.

Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East, just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Electrical wires on the outside of the home caught fire, and it spread into the basement of the home. Smoke from the initial fire migrated to at least two other homes, with charring on the outside of the structures due to wire connections between the homes.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

Toronto Hydro crews are on the scene attempting to restore power to approximately 1,600 customers.

