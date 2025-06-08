Police search for man in unprovoked assault at TTC station

Photo of a man wanted in what Toronto police say was an unprovoked attack against a woman at Broadview subway station on June 5, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 8, 2025 3:32 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked assault against a woman at a TTC station last week.

Investigators say the man was at Broadview subway station just before 2:30 p.m. on June 5 when he assaulted a woman before fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained non-life threatening physical injuries.

Police say the man and woman were not known to each other.

The man is described as in his 50s, six-feet-two with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red golf shirt, black rain jacket and brown cargo pants.

