Wander Franco charged with gun possession as his trial on child sexual abuse charges continues

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco sits in court during his trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 8, 2025 10:34 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 6:40 am.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, who’s currently on trial on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, was charged Sunday with illegal possession of a handgun, prosecutors said.

Franco was arrested Nov. 10 in San Juan de la Maguana after an altercation in a parking lot. No one was injured during the fight, and the handgun, a semiautomatic Glock 19, was found in Franco’s vehicle, according to a statement from the Dominican Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The handgun was registered in the name of Franco’s uncle, prosecutors said in the statement. After the arrest, Antonio Garcia Lorenzo, one of Franco’s lawyers, said that because the gun was licensed, “there’s nothing illegal about it.”

Prosecutors requested that Franco stand trial on the gun charge.

The 24-year-old Franco’s trial in the sexual abuse case — involving a girl who was 14 years old at the time of his alleged crimes — is ongoing. The charges in that case include sexual abuse of a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor, and human trafficking.

According to prosecutors, Franco kidnapped the girl for sexual purposes and “sent large sums of money to her mother.”

Franco, who is on supervised release, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Franco was playing his third major league season when his career was halted in August 2023 because of the allegations. He agreed to an 11-year, $182 million contract in November 2021. He is currently on Major League Baseball’s restricted list.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

9m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after rollover crash in North York

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof. Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road...

1h ago

Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches. Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

9m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after rollover crash in North York

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof. Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road...

1h ago

Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches. Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

13h ago

2:36
SickKids marks 150 years with special celebration

SickKids is marking 150 years of global impact and to celebrate, the hospital threw a birthday party for the community to enjoy. As Catalina Gillies reports, two very special guests joined the festivities.

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
2:47
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos