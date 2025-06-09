85-year old cancer survivor rides from Toronto to Niagara

Dennis Starkey at the finish line after completing the Ride to Conquer Cancer on June 8, 2025

By Simon Bennett

Posted June 9, 2025 7:13 am.

Dennis Starkey first took part in the Ride to Conquer Cancer 10 years ago just as a reason to get into shape.

A decade later, he has beaten cancer twice and just rode the 200-kilometre route at the age of 85.

Dennis Starkey

The Ride to Conquer Cancer is an annual fundraiser for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Know anyone else willing to go the extra mile for charity? We’d love to meet them! You can nominate them here!

