85-year old cancer survivor rides from Toronto to Niagara

Dennis Starkey first took part in the Ride to Conquer Cancer 10 years ago just as a reason to get into shape.

A decade later, he has beaten cancer twice and just rode the 200-kilometre route at the age of 85.

