ABC’s Terry Moran is suspended following his social media post calling Trump and Miller haters

FILE - Terry Moran of "Nightline" speaks during the ABC Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 10:37 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News has suspended correspondent Terry Moran for calling Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world class hater” in a since-deleted social media post.

Moran’s post was swiftly condemned by officials in the Republican administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance. ABC News, in a statement, said it “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.”

The New York-based network said Moran was suspended pending further evaluation.

Moran, who interviewed President Donald Trump a few weeks ago, said in his post on X at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday that the president was a world-class hater, too. But he wrote that for the president, his hatred is a means to an end, “and that end is his own glorification.”

For Miller, Moran’s post said, “his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.”

Vance, on X, said that Moran’s post was “dripping with hatred.” The vice president wrote: “Remember that every time you watch ABC’s coverage of the Trump administration.”

Miller, on X, said Moran’s “full public meltdown” exposed the corporate press. “For decades, the privileged anchor and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask.”

The Associated Press

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

39m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

5h ago

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February. Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue,...

1h ago

Man approached 2 youths and committed 'indecent act' in wooded area of Newmarket park: police

York Regional Police investigators are trying to find a man who allegedly approached two youths and committed an indecent act in front of them in a wooded area in Newmarket last Friday. The two youths...

25m ago

Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

17h ago

Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

19h ago

More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.
