Defence lawyers begin final submissions in hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., on April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2025 10:36 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 11:28 am.

Defence lawyers representing five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team have begun their final submissions to the judge overseeing the players’ sexual assault trial.

Prosecutors will follow later this week with their submissions to Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, who will then set a date to deliver her ruling.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Court has heard the complainant, who was 20 at the time, met some of the players at a downtown bar in June 2018 and went with McLeod to his hotel room to have sex.

That encounter is not part of the trial, which instead focuses on what happened after several other players came into the room.

The trial began in late April and has heard from nine witnesses, including the complainant and one of the accused.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

43m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

5h ago

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February. Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue,...

1h ago

Man approached 2 youths and committed 'indecent act' in wooded area of Newmarket park: police

York Regional Police investigators are trying to find a man who allegedly approached two youths and committed an indecent act in front of them in a wooded area in Newmarket last Friday. The two youths...

28m ago

Top Stories

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

43m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

5h ago

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February. Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue,...

1h ago

Man approached 2 youths and committed 'indecent act' in wooded area of Newmarket park: police

York Regional Police investigators are trying to find a man who allegedly approached two youths and committed an indecent act in front of them in a wooded area in Newmarket last Friday. The two youths...

28m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

17h ago

2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

19h ago

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
2:47
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos