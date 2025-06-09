Competition Bureau sues DoorDash, accuses firm of misleading customers with fees

A DoorDash sign is posted on the door of a Dunkin' Donuts franchise in Methuen, Mass., on Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted June 9, 2025 12:33 pm.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s competition watchdog is suing DoorDash Inc. and its Canadian subsidiary, accusing it of marketing its online delivery services at a lower price than what consumers actually wind up paying.

The Competition Bureau alleged Monday that an investigation found DoorDash customers were unable to purchase food and other items at prices advertised on the food delivery company’s websites and mobile apps because of mandatory fees added at checkout.

The extra charges range from service and delivery fees to amounts sought for couriering things a further distance, placing smaller orders or making purchases in B.C., where DoorDash has to comply with minimum wage regulations for gig workers.

The bureau alleged the charges were sometimes framed as if they were taxes, when in reality, they are charges imposed at DoorDash’s discretion.

The fees resulted in customers paying higher prices than advertised and amounted to a deceptive practice known as drip pricing, which the bureau alleges DoorDash may have used for close to a decade to make nearly from $1 billion from mandatory fees.

The bureau wants the company to stop the practice, cease portraying fees as taxes, pay a penalty and issue restitution to affected consumers.

DoorDash is pushing back on the requests, saying “it does not hide fees from consumers or mislead them in any way.”

“This application is a misguided and excessive attempt to target one of Canada’s leading local commerce platforms,” DoorDash spokesperson Trent Hodson said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

“It unfairly singles out DoorDash, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against these claims.”

The Competition Bureau has been more aggressive in its fight against drip pricing since the Competition Act was amended in June 2022 to more clearly distinguish the practice as harmful, giving regulators more room to pursue companies who engage in such activity.

The bureau accused Cineplex Inc. of drip pricing in May 2023, eventually winning a $38.9-million fine against the movie theatre giant, which is contesting the decision from the Competition Tribunal.

Other recent Competition Bureau targets for drip pricing have included SiriusXM Canada, Discount Car & Truck Rentals Ltd. and TicketNetwork.

Its Door Dash court filing shows it is going after the business for making “false or misleading representations” because “when consumers go online to order, they expect these services to deliver not just food, but also honest pricing.”

“Consumers expect that the price they see advertised will match what they ultimately pay,” the bureau’s application said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

OTTAWA — Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said...

5m ago

World leaders face calls to make LGBTQ2S+ rights a key issue at G7 summit

As global dignitaries prepare to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada next week, advocates are calling on top government officials to meaningfully advance LGBTQ2S+ rights. Pride7 is an affinity...

46m ago

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February. Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue,...

3h ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

6h ago

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

19h ago

2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

21h ago

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
2:47
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.
