Jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial, Friday, June 6, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2025 12:07 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 6:02 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in Harvey Weinstein ’s New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations Monday, after two days without reaching a verdict the prior week.

The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, one juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an “unfair and unjust” way. The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defense request for a mistrial over the issue.

Weinstein was originally found guilty in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial — with an additional accuser added last year — before a new jury and a different judge.

Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.

The Associated Press

