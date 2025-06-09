Markham youth sports coach charged with sexual assault: police

On June 5, police arrested 58-year-old Garth Morris of Markham. He's facing charges that include invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault and sexual exploitation. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 9, 2025 8:51 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 8:52 am.

A youth sports coach in Markham has been arrested and is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault, police said.

Authorities launched an investigation in May 2025 after a victim came forward to report details of numerous sexual assaults by a male coach between 2015 and 2024.

It’s alleged that the sexual assaults began when the victim was under 16 years old.

On June 5, police arrested 58-year-old Garth Morris of Markham. He’s facing charges that include invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said Morris was a sports coach for various youth basketball, tennis and volleyball teams in Markham.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are releasing a photo of the accused in the hopes that others come forward.

