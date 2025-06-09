Police: 2 people killed in shooting on Las Vegas strip

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2025 8:31 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 9:26 am.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating the gunshot deaths of two people on the Las Vegas strip, not far from the landmark fountain at the Bellagio Resort & Casino.

The two people were found Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds laying on the sidewalk along South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident.” Investigators believe they have identified the suspect and are working to find and apprehend that person, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh told reporters in a briefing.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims had been feuding on social media, police said.

The Associated Press

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

3h ago

Carney announces Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday Canada will meet its NATO commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on national defence this fiscal year. Canada has never met NATO's existing spending target...

updated

10m ago

Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February. Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue,...

35m ago

Markham youth sports coach charged with sexual assault: police

A youth sports coach in Markham has been arrested and is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault, police said. Authorities launched an investigation in May 2025 after a victim came forward to report...

1h ago

