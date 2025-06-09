Toronto man accused of assaulting 3 women in separate TTC attacks

Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting three women in separate attacks over a period of six months.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway station on Thursday, June 5, just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

According to investigators, a male suspect was inside the subway station when he allegedly assaulted a random woman, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries. He then fled the scene.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and that the two individuals did not know each other.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam of Toronto.

Police say he is still at-large and suspected to be responsible for two other east-end attacks that happened earlier this year.

Back in January, authorities were called about an assault at Woodbine Station. In this case, investigators allege that Woldermariam was riding a TTC bus along with a random woman and possibly more people. When the woman went to exit the bus, police say she was allegedly assaulted by Woldemariam, who then fled the scene.

About a month later, police were called about another assault – this time, on a TTC streetcar in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police say Woldemariam allegedly assaulted a woman after a brief verbal exchange and then proceeded to flee the scene.

He is wanted for three counts of assault and three counts of breaching probation.