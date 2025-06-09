Toronto man accused of assaulting 3 women in separate TTC attacks

Police have released an image of 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 9, 2025 3:05 pm.

Police are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting three women in separate attacks over a period of six months.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway station on Thursday, June 5, just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

According to investigators, a male suspect was inside the subway station when he allegedly assaulted a random woman, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries. He then fled the scene.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and that the two individuals did not know each other.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam of Toronto. 

Police say he is still at-large and suspected to be responsible for two other east-end attacks that happened earlier this year.

Back in January, authorities were called about an assault at Woodbine Station. In this case, investigators allege that Woldermariam was riding a TTC bus along with a random woman and possibly more people. When the woman went to exit the bus, police say she was allegedly assaulted by Woldemariam, who then fled the scene.

About a month later, police were called about another assault – this time, on a TTC streetcar in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East. 

Police say Woldemariam allegedly assaulted a woman after a brief verbal exchange and then proceeded to flee the scene. 

He is wanted for three counts of assault and three counts of breaching probation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over $400K worth of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested a traveller from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shoes at Pearson Airport. Officials made the discovery on May,...

40m ago

National Holocaust memorial vandalized in red paint, police hate crime unit investigating

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is aware and actively investigating an act of vandalism at the National Holocaust Monument in the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa. Police say the incident occurred last...

50m ago

World leaders face calls to make LGBTQ2S+ rights a key issue at G7 summit

As global dignitaries prepare to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada next week, advocates are calling on top government officials to meaningfully advance LGBTQ2S+ rights. Pride7 is an affinity...

2h ago

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

1h ago

Top Stories

Over $400K worth of cocaine found hidden in shoes at Pearson Airport

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers arrested a traveller from Guyana after discovering 3.5 kilograms of cocaine hidden inside shoes at Pearson Airport. Officials made the discovery on May,...

40m ago

National Holocaust memorial vandalized in red paint, police hate crime unit investigating

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is aware and actively investigating an act of vandalism at the National Holocaust Monument in the LeBreton Flats area of Ottawa. Police say the incident occurred last...

50m ago

World leaders face calls to make LGBTQ2S+ rights a key issue at G7 summit

As global dignitaries prepare to attend the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Canada next week, advocates are calling on top government officials to meaningfully advance LGBTQ2S+ rights. Pride7 is an affinity...

2h ago

Carney vows Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Canada will finally meet its NATO defence spending commitment this year as it confronts an alarming new world of threats, Prime Minister Mark Carney said in Toronto Monday morning. Carney said Canada...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

5h ago

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

21h ago

2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

23h ago

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
More Videos