US and China are holding trade talks in London after Trump-Xi phone call

Stacked containers are seen at the Yangluo Port on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 9, 2025 3:06 am.

Last Updated June 9, 2025 8:18 am.

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London on Monday to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy,

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng is due to meet U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an undisclosed location in the city.

The talks are due to last at least a day.

They follow negotiations in Geneva last month that brought a temporary respite in the trade war. The two countries announced May 12 they had agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

Since then, the U.S. and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, “rare earths” that are vital to carmakers and other industries, and visas for Chinese students at American universities.

President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track. Trump announced on social media the next day that trade talks would be held on Monday in London.

The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.

“We are a nation that champions free trade and have always been clear that a trade war is in nobody’s interests, so we welcome these talks,” the British government said in a statement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

10m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after rollover crash in North York

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof. Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road...

1h ago

Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches. Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East,...

8h ago

Top Stories

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

10m ago

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired driving after rollover crash in North York

A man is facing impaired driving charges following a multi-vehicle collision in North York that saw one of the cars involved flip on its roof. Toronto police officers were called to the Murray Road...

1h ago

Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire at 3 homes in The Beaches

No injuries have been reported after a 2-alarm fire involving at least three homes in The Beaches. Toronto fire officials say the blaze broke out at a home on Wheeler Avenue, north of Queen Street East,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

11h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

13h ago

2:36
SickKids marks 150 years with special celebration

SickKids is marking 150 years of global impact and to celebrate, the hospital threw a birthday party for the community to enjoy. As Catalina Gillies reports, two very special guests joined the festivities.

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
2:47
Toronto mayor tours Etobicoke homes in need of repairs

Toronto's mayor gets a look at an Etobicole complex plagued with mould, and lack of accessibility that residents say for years the property owner hasn't addressed. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos