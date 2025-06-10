The Big Story
Ontario’s controversial new law that may spark blockades and protests this summer
Posted June 10, 2025 7:21 am.
There’s an uproar in Ontario about a just passed law that the government claims will speed up critical infrastructure and resource projects.
However, critics including Indigenous groups are calling it a “land grab.”
Bill 5 gives the government the ability to exempt companies from laws in order to build faster.
Host Richard Southern talks to Sol Mamakwa, the only Indigenous member of the Ontario legislature, about the bill and what happens next.