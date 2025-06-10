The Big Story

Ontario’s controversial new law that may spark blockades and protests this summer

Protesters and community members chant and wave signs, as they listen to speakers during a demonstration opposing Bill 5, outside the Ontario legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 10, 2025 7:21 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 7:32 am.

There’s an uproar in Ontario about a just passed law that the government claims will speed up critical infrastructure and resource projects.

However, critics including Indigenous groups are calling it a “land grab.”

Bill 5 gives the government the ability to exempt companies from laws in order to build faster.

Host Richard Southern talks to Sol Mamakwa, the only Indigenous member of the Ontario legislature, about the bill and what happens next.

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot in Scarborough

A man is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot...

36m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

12m ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

1h ago

Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Midland Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Monday for reports that a pedestrian...

2h ago

