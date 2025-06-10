Defence lawyers continue submissions at hockey players’ sex assault trial

A composite image of five photographs show former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team, left to right, Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart as they individually arrived to court in London, Ont., on April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 5:19 am.

LONDON — Defence lawyers for five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team are set to continue their final submissions to the judge presiding over the players’ sexual assault trial today.

Court heard submissions Monday for lawyers representing Michael McLeod and Carter Hart, and counsel for the remaining three accused will get a turn before prosecutors present their submissions.

McLeod’s lawyer, David Humphrey, argued the complainant has presented an “entirely unbelievable and unreliable” version of the events at the heart of the trial.

McLeod, Hart and their former teammates Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote have pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an encounter with a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018, at a time when many of the team’s members were in town for events celebrating their championship win.

