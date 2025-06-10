Judge says Montreal billionaire Robert Miller too sick for trial on sex charges

The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 10, 2025 12:20 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 1:12 pm.

A Quebec Superior Court judge has stayed criminal charges against Montreal billionaire Robert Miller.

The Crown agreed on Monday to a motion by the defence that Miller, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease, is too ill to stand trial on 24 sex-related charges.

The founder of global electronics distributor Future Electronics was initially arrested in May 2024 on 21 sex charges involving 10 complainants.

In December, three new charges were filed by the Crown for crimes alleged to have taken place between 1995 and 2000.

Many of the complainants were minors when the alleged offences occurred.

Miller’s lawyers had sought a stay of proceedings in April, arguing their 81-year-old client was not well enough to stand trial.

Top Stories

Man, 61, charged in unprovoked TTC attacks against women: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple women in separate attacks on a TTC bus, streetcar and at a subway station. The Toronto Police Service (TPS)...

2h ago

Juliette Powell, former MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, dies at 54

Juliette Powell, who became part of Toronto's unique cultural fabric as an early MuchMusic VJ and host of Electric Circus, has died at the age of 54. Her obituary said she died "unexpectedly" from acute...

1h ago

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

2h ago

Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations. OPP...

1h ago

