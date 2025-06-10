Man, 61, charged in unprovoked TTC attacks against women: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple women in separate attacks on a TTC bus, streetcar and at a subway station.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway station on Thursday, June 5, just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

According to investigators, a male suspect was inside the subway station when he allegedly assaulted a random woman, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries. He then fled the scene.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and that the two individuals did not know each other.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam of Toronto.

Back in January, authorities were called about an assault at Woodbine Station. In this case, investigators allege that the same man was riding a TTC bus with a random woman and possibly more people. When the woman went to exit the bus, police say she was allegedly assaulted, and the man then fled the scene.

About a month later, police were called about another assault – this time, on a TTC streetcar in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police say the same suspect allegedly assaulted a woman after a brief verbal exchange and then proceeded to flee the scene.

On Tuesday, Woldemariam was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of breaching probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.