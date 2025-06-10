Man, 61, charged in unprovoked TTC attacks against women: police

Police have arrested and charged 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto and Denio Lourenco

Posted June 10, 2025 11:23 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 11:26 am.

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple women in separate attacks on a TTC bus, streetcar and at a subway station.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says its officers were called to Broadview subway station on Thursday, June 5, just before 2:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

According to investigators, a male suspect was inside the subway station when he allegedly assaulted a random woman, leaving her with non-life-threatening injuries. He then fled the scene.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and that the two individuals did not know each other.

Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 61-year-old Mussie Woldemariam of Toronto. 

Back in January, authorities were called about an assault at Woodbine Station. In this case, investigators allege that the same man was riding a TTC bus with a random woman and possibly more people. When the woman went to exit the bus, police say she was allegedly assaulted, and the man then fled the scene.

About a month later, police were called about another assault – this time, on a TTC streetcar in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East. 

Police say the same suspect allegedly assaulted a woman after a brief verbal exchange and then proceeded to flee the scene. 

On Tuesday, Woldemariam was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and three counts of breaching probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

32m ago

Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations. OPP...

35m ago

Former nurse arrested for breaking into Ontario long-term care homes, stealing from residents: police

A former Ontario nurse is facing charges for allegedly breaking into multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville and stealing from residents. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

1h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Woman charged with impaired driving in Scarborough had open booze container in hand

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was discovered asleep at the wheel in Scarborough with an open bottle of liquor in her hand. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

2h ago

Top Stories

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

32m ago

Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations. OPP...

35m ago

Former nurse arrested for breaking into Ontario long-term care homes, stealing from residents: police

A former Ontario nurse is facing charges for allegedly breaking into multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville and stealing from residents. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

1h ago

'Asleep at the wheel': Woman charged with impaired driving in Scarborough had open booze container in hand

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was discovered asleep at the wheel in Scarborough with an open bottle of liquor in her hand. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes

Two men drowned in Sturgeon Lake after their canoe capsized. Police are urging the public to exercise caution while in the water as the victims were reportedly not wearing life-jackets.

22h ago

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.
3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.
2:32
Women's basketball league HoopQueens returns for season four

Canadas only women’s professional basketball league is back and bigger than ever. HoopQueens Season 4 tipped off this weekend showcasing elite talent and powerful stories both on and off the court. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos