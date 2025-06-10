Man charged for allegedly striking three people with a vehicle in Vaughan plaza

A Toronto man has been charged for allegedly striking three people with a vehicle in a Vaughan plaza after an altercation with a group of people.

Officers were called to the plaza in the area of Islington and Napa Valley Avenues for reports three people had been struck by a vehicle around 9:50 p.m. on June 4.

It’s alleged the suspect had been in an altercation with a group and sprayed an aerosol irritant at them.

The suspect then allegedly drove a vehicle in a “dangerous manner,” striking three people.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries while two others suffered minor injuries.

The suspect remained on the scene and has been charged in connection to the incident.

Hazel Pala, 20, of Toronto has been charged with four counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation cause bodily harm and possession of a weapon.

Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.