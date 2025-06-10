Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations.

OPP shared the results of Project Bionic and Project Golden on Tuesday, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 43.5 kilograms of fentanyl, equivalent to roughly 435,000 potentially lethal street-level doses.

“To put that into perspective, a population of 435,000 would be the fifth-largest urban population centre in the Province of Ontario,” an OPP spokesperson said in a news release.

“Investigators have been conservative with street-level dose estimates, as dose size is subjective and varies from one individual to another. The fentanyl seized through these investigations was mixed with other substances, which has been taken into consideration when estimating street-level doses.”

OPP shared the results of Project Bionic and Project Golden on Tuesday, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 43.5 kilograms of fentanyl, equivalent to roughly 435,000 potentially lethal street-level doses. Photo: OPP.

Alongside fentanyl, Project Bionic and Project Golden resulted in the recovery of significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, heroin, ketamine, and prescription medications.

OPP said Project Bionic was a five-month investigation, which aimed at “dismantling an operation that used a dark web marketplace to ship a high volume of drugs to locations across the country.”

“This investigation is a first of its kind for the OPP.”

Project Golden spanned 11 months and involved a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking network, affecting communities across southwestern Ontario. The investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 38 kilograms of fentanyl, the OPP’s largest fentanyl seizure to date.

“As drug trafficking networks evolve in complexity, so too must our investigative strategies. [Tuesday’s] results demonstrate how our approach continues to address this growing threat. Both Project Bionic and Project Golden were historic investigations,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

“We remain committed to cutting off supply chains and taking down criminal networks-because every gram of fentanyl we seize is a life potentially saved.”