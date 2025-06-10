Summer McIntosh is on fire in Victoria.

The Toronto-born swimmer, 18, set her second world record in three days on Monday with her performance in the women’s 200-metre individual medley at the Canadian swimming trials.

McIntosh, who won gold in the 200 IM at the Olympics in Paris last year, finished Monday’s race in two minutes, 5.70 seconds. The previous record of 2:06.12 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary in 2015.

WORLD RECORD ???????? SUMMER MCINTOSH



HER SECOND WORLD RECORD AT TRIALS



Summer McIntosh takes down Katinka Hosszu’s 200m individual medley world record in a time of 2:05.70. In three events, she has two world records and a Canadian record so far at trials. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/Zglpdm17Zw — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) June 10, 2025

“I knew going into trials I could do something special in every single event,” McIntosh told CBC’s Devin Heroux. “I’m really excited for 200 fly tomorrow and 400 IM. … There’s definitely a lot more I can achieve here. Just kind of celebrating tonight, but then really trying to calm myself down and get ready for tomorrow.”

McIntosh opened the trials Saturday with a world record in the 400-metre freestyle. She followed that up with the third-fastest time in history in the 800-metre freestyle, setting a Canadian record and finishing less than a second back of the world-record time set by American legend Katie Ledecky.

The Canadian is now the world-record holder in three long-course events — the other is the 400-metre individual medley. She also holds three short-course world records in the 400-metre freestyle, 200-metre butterfly and 400-metre individual medley.

“It’s been one of those records that’s always been in the back of my mind since trials two years ago,” McIntosh told Swimming Canada after setting Monday’s record. “I’ve been knocking on the door on this one. I’ve just tried to chip away, chip away at it. To finally do it, it’s kind of like ‘Wow, I’ve finally got that done.'”

McIntosh won three gold medals and a silver medal at the Paris Games. She has set a goal of winning five individual medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Canadian swimming trials serve as the qualifier for the country’s team for the world championships, July 26 to Aug. 3 in Singapore.

Expect a Ledecky-McIntosh showdown in the 800 at worlds.