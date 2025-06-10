Kirk has 4 hits, Clase comes up clutch in 9th as Blue Jays past Cardinals in 10 innings

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk opened the 10th with a double off Phil Maton (0-2) to score automatic runner Addison Barger from second base. Photo: AP PHOTO.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 10, 2025 5:11 am.

Alejandro Kirk homered and had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Kirk opened the 10th with a double off Phil Maton (0-2) to score automatic runner Addison Barger from second base. Jeff Hoffman then pitched a 1-2-3 inning for his 16th save in 19 opportunities, helping the Blue Jays (36-30) win for the 10th time in 12 games.

After blowing a three-run lead in the eighth, Toronto tied it 4-4 in the ninth when No. 9 batter Jonatan Clase hit his first home run this year and the second of his career — a one-out shot off Cardinals’ closer Ryan Helsley.

Kirk launched his fourth home run, a solo shot, on a full-count pitch from reliever Riley O’Brien for a 3-0 lead in the eighth.

But in the bottom half, Willson Contreras doubled home the first St. Louis run, and Iván Herrera hit a three-run homer off Yariel Rodríguez (1-0) to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead.

Rodríguez, who entered with two on and two outs in a 3-0 game, had allowed just one of 13 inherited runners to score this season.

Blue Jays starter José Berríos allowed two hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings.

Toronto used George Springer’s run-scoring double in the first and Bo Bichette’s RBI single in the second to grab a 2-0 lead against starter Andres Pallante, who permitted seven hits in six innings.

With the win, the Blue Jays improved to an MLB-best 20-10 since May 8.

Toronto RHP Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA) starts Tuesday against Cardinals RHP Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96).

