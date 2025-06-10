Second woman identified after man allegedly drugged, robbed in Toronto

On Tuesday, authorities identified the second suspect as Sara Kehttab, 19, of no fixed address. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto and John Marchesan

Posted June 10, 2025 11:36 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 11:38 am.

Toronto police officers have identified a second woman who is wanted after a man was allegedly drugged and robbed in the city’s downtown core last month.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m. on May 17, a man contacted a woman on LeoList, an online female escort service. Two women arrived at the victim’s address in the Front Street West and John Street area.

Police allege the man ingested an unknown substance given to him by one of the women and lost consciousness. The two women then allegedly stole the man’s personal belongings and fled.

Investigators identified one of the suspects and, on May 28, arrested 27-year-old Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora of Mississauga. She faces charges of possessing a scheduled substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing and intent to endanger life, robbery and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the second suspect as Sara Kehttab, 19, of no fixed address. She’s wanted on charges including possessing a schedule I substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing/intent to endanger life and robbery.

She is described as being in her mid-20s, with black hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a beige top and bottom. She also has tattoos on both shins and the name “CASSIE” under her left chin.

Police believe there may be more victims, and her image has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 61, charged in unprovoked TTC attacks against women: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple women in separate attacks on a TTC bus, streetcar and at a subway station. The Toronto Police Service (TPS)...

14m ago

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

34m ago

Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations. OPP...

37m ago

Former nurse arrested for breaking into Ontario long-term care homes, stealing from residents: police

A former Ontario nurse is facing charges for allegedly breaking into multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville and stealing from residents. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 61, charged in unprovoked TTC attacks against women: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a man who was wanted for allegedly assaulting multiple women in separate attacks on a TTC bus, streetcar and at a subway station. The Toronto Police Service (TPS)...

14m ago

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

34m ago

Ontario police unveil results of record fentanyl bust, 43 kilograms seized

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says it has recovered a historic amount of fentanyl, along with a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs through multiple investigations. OPP...

37m ago

Former nurse arrested for breaking into Ontario long-term care homes, stealing from residents: police

A former Ontario nurse is facing charges for allegedly breaking into multiple long-term care homes in Oshawa and Bowmanville and stealing from residents. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) officers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Two men drown in Sturgeon Lake after canoe capsizes

Two men drowned in Sturgeon Lake after their canoe capsized. Police are urging the public to exercise caution while in the water as the victims were reportedly not wearing life-jackets.

22h ago

5:09
Carney pledges to meet 2% defence target by end of year

Prime Minister Mark Carney pledge to meet Canada's NATO defence spending target by March 2026. Glen McGregor breaks down the fed's defence strategy.

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.
3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.
2:32
Women's basketball league HoopQueens returns for season four

Canadas only women’s professional basketball league is back and bigger than ever. HoopQueens Season 4 tipped off this weekend showcasing elite talent and powerful stories both on and off the court. Catalina Gillies reports.
More Videos