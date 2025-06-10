Toronto police officers have identified a second woman who is wanted after a man was allegedly drugged and robbed in the city’s downtown core last month.

Police said that around 3:30 a.m. on May 17, a man contacted a woman on LeoList, an online female escort service. Two women arrived at the victim’s address in the Front Street West and John Street area.

Police allege the man ingested an unknown substance given to him by one of the women and lost consciousness. The two women then allegedly stole the man’s personal belongings and fled.

Investigators identified one of the suspects and, on May 28, arrested 27-year-old Natalia Lis Pardinas Da-Hora of Mississauga. She faces charges of possessing a scheduled substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing and intent to endanger life, robbery and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On Tuesday, authorities identified the second suspect as Sara Kehttab, 19, of no fixed address. She’s wanted on charges including possessing a schedule I substance for trafficking, administering a noxious thing/intent to endanger life and robbery.

She is described as being in her mid-20s, with black hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a beige top and bottom. She also has tattoos on both shins and the name “CASSIE” under her left chin.

Police believe there may be more victims, and her image has been released.