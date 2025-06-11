Three men have been arrested after police discovered a loaded handgun inside their vehicle during a traffic stop in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers conducted the traffic stop on June 7 in the area of Stokes Road and Vivians Crescent near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West.

“During the interaction, officers located a loaded 9 mm handgun and arrested the occupants,” police stated.

Zachari Laurin, 32, of Brampton; Tyson Graham, 32, of Mississauga; and Jeigh Ames, 33, of Brampton, were charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and careless storage of a firearm.

Police said Laurin and Ames face a separate charge of possession of a firearm contrary to order.

“With more boots on the ground, we’re able to conduct more proactive policing and have increased presence in our communities,” said PRP’s Acting Deputy Chief Hubert Hiltz. “Thanks to our 22 Division uniform patrol officers, another illegal firearm is out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”

All three men were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.