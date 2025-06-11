Elon Musk backs off from feud with Trump, saying he regrets social media posts that ‘went too far’

Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 11, 2025 4:57 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 8:21 am.

Elon Musk stepped back from his explosive feud with U.S. President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally and that they went “too far.”

Early Wednesday morning, he posted “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the president’s association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face “ serious consequences ” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections.

Man shot by police following alleged attack on woman in Markham, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack on a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police (YRP) said...

updated

24m ago

Motorcyclist, 29, dies in crash with TTC bus, vehicle in Etobicoke

A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

29m ago

The fallout from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's fractured friendship

The biggest breakup of 2025 is already in the books. After less than a year – the very public bromance between the U.S. president and the world’s richest man blew up in front of our eyes. And it...

The Big Story

38m ago

3:26
Sunny and warn for the rest of the week

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week before temperatures start to drop. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

1:56
'It's not complicated': Defence lawyers for ex-hockey players make final pleas

The defence laywers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players continue their final pleas to the court on allegations for sexual assault.

19h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

19h ago

2:48
Peel police seize $47.9M worth of cocaine in largest drug bust in the area

Peel Regional Police say they have seized the largest drug bust ever reported in the region as nearly $50 million dollars worth of cocaine was raided.

19h ago

0:32
Man found with gunshot wounds on Scarborough sidewalk dies

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on the sidewalk of a Scarborough neighbourhood with gunshot wounds where he later died from his injuries.

19h ago

