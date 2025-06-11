Liberal MP to meet with Carney to discuss Modi’s ‘un-Canadian’ invitation to G7

The Sikh community in BC is pushing back against PM Mark Carney's G7 invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our Kier Junos spoke with the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Society to get their thoughts on the move.

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2025 9:41 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 11:20 am.

B.C. Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal says he has a meeting scheduled with Prime Minister Mark Carney this week to talk about his controversial decision to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 in Alberta next week.

Dhaliwal says he’s spoken with hundreds of people who disagree with Carney’s decision to invite Modi to the upcoming leaders summit — some of them members of the Liberal caucus.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP have linked agents of the Indian government to the murder of Canadian Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., nearly two years ago.

Last October, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the police force has evidence linking Indian government officials to other crimes in Canada, including extortion, coercion and homicide.

Dhaliwal, who represents the riding where Nijjar was killed, says the invitation betrays Canadian values and should have been made conditional on India’s full co-operation with Canadian law enforcement.

Carney has said he wants to keep policing matters separate from Canada’s responsibilities as G7 chair and has argued that India, one of the world’s largest economies, belongs at the table.

Carney has said India has agreed to continue “law enforcement dialogue.”

Modi’s comment on his Friday call with Carney did not mention policing.

