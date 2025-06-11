Toronto Pride says no ‘noticeable differences’ to events despite $900k funding gap

The Executive Director of Pride Toronto says corporations are pulling sponsorship money because of a backlash against diversity initiatives. Kojo Modeste predicts things will change in a few years, and those same companies will look to return.

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 11, 2025 11:23 am.

The organization behind Toronto’s Pride events says there won’t be any noticeable changes to this month’s programming despite a six-figure funding gap.

Pride Toronto’s executive director Kojo Modeste says the festival faces a $900,000 shortfall that is likely to impact programming next year. 

Modeste says the funding gap was caused by corporate sponsors pulling their support and the rising costs of running the festival. 

Modeste says some sponsors are not returning as American companies move away from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that have been under attack by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. 

Other Canadian sponsors, including Shopper’s Drug Mart and No Frills, have stepped up in the face of Pride Toronto’s financial woes.

Toronto’s Pride parade will take place on June 29. 

