The Big Story

The fallout from Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s fractured friendship

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted June 11, 2025 7:19 am.

Last Updated June 11, 2025 7:42 am.

The biggest breakup of 2025 is already in the books. After less than a year – the very public bromance between the U.S. president and the world’s richest man blew up in front of our eyes.

And it all played out in real time on social media. Just this morning, Elon Musk admitted that some of his posts may have gone “too far.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have both softened their tones since the implosion but many are wondering what happens next.

Host Kris McCusker spoke to Dr. Antoine Panaïoti, associate professor of philosophy at Toronto Metropolitan University, about the clash between two alpha males, what it was really about, and what it might mean ahead of the midterm elections in the U.S. next year.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot by police following alleged attack on woman in Markham, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack on a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police (YRP) said...

updated

25m ago

Motorcyclist, 29, dies in crash with TTC bus, vehicle in Etobicoke

A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

29m ago

Poll suggests half of Canadians believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

A new poll suggests that nearly half of Canadians believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza almost two years after the current conflict began. In a survey conducted last weekend, the polling firm...

9m ago

Top Stories

Man shot by police following alleged attack on woman in Markham, SIU investigating

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by responding officers in Markham following an alleged attack on a woman early on Wednesday morning. York Regional Police (YRP) said...

updated

25m ago

Motorcyclist, 29, dies in crash with TTC bus, vehicle in Etobicoke

A 29-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle and a bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police were called to Kipling and Steeles avenues just after 7 p.m. for reports...

9h ago

Baaa-ck at it: Eco-friendly goats return to Toronto to battle invasive plants

They're baaaaaack. A group of eco-friendly goats has returned to Toronto, munching on invasive species that can harm the Don Valley Brick Works Park. Their diet is rather wide-ranging. "Common Buckthorn,...

29m ago

Poll suggests half of Canadians believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

A new poll suggests that nearly half of Canadians believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza almost two years after the current conflict began. In a survey conducted last weekend, the polling firm...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

3:26
Sunny and warn for the rest of the week

It will be sunny and warm for the rest of the week before temperatures start to drop. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:56
'It's not complicated': Defence lawyers for ex-hockey players make final pleas

The defence laywers for five former Canadian world junior hockey players continue their final pleas to the court on allegations for sexual assault.

19h ago

2:02
Man fatally shot and killed in targeted attack: police

A man was fatally shot and killed in what Toronto police say was a targeted attack in the Scarborough Village area.

19h ago

2:48
Peel police seize $47.9M worth of cocaine in largest drug bust in the area

Peel Regional Police say they have seized the largest drug bust ever reported in the region as nearly $50 million dollars worth of cocaine was raided.

19h ago

0:32
Man found with gunshot wounds on Scarborough sidewalk dies

Toronto police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying on the sidewalk of a Scarborough neighbourhood with gunshot wounds where he later died from his injuries.

19h ago

More Videos