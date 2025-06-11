The fallout from Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s fractured friendship

The biggest breakup of 2025 is already in the books. After less than a year – the very public bromance between the U.S. president and the world’s richest man blew up in front of our eyes.

And it all played out in real time on social media. Just this morning, Elon Musk admitted that some of his posts may have gone “too far.”

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have both softened their tones since the implosion but many are wondering what happens next.

Host Kris McCusker spoke to Dr. Antoine Panaïoti, associate professor of philosophy at Toronto Metropolitan University, about the clash between two alpha males, what it was really about, and what it might mean ahead of the midterm elections in the U.S. next year.