5 suspects wanted in multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations

Toronto police are looking for five suspects in connection to multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations around Toronto.

Officers say they received five reports of distraction theft and fraud across the city between October 9, 2024, and February 28, 2025.

In each case it is alleged that the suspects approached an elderly victim while they were using an ATM, and while they were distracted, the victim’s bank card was stolen.

It is also alleged that after each theft, the suspects used the stolen bank card to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

The first suspect is described as a man between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot ten inches and six foot two inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a full beard.

The second suspect is described as a man between 35 and 50 years old, between five foot eight inches and five foot ten inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a beard.

The third suspect is described as a man, between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot seven inches to five ten inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a goatee.

The fourth suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot two inches and five foot and eight inches tall, with a medium build.

The fifth suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 50 years old, between five foot five inches and five foot eight inches tall, with a heavy build, and long brown hair.

Photos have been released.

In a press release, Toronto police has listed safety tips when using ATM machines.

“Do not let anyone distract you during your transaction at an ATM or while making a debit/credit purchase in a store, even if they may appear to be a helpful stranger, be aware of others around you when using an ATM, avoid using an ATM if you see suspicious individuals nearby,” read the release.