5 suspects wanted in multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations

Five suspects are wanted in distraction theft and fraud Investigations. TPS/HO

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 12, 2025 5:50 pm.

Toronto police are looking for five suspects in connection to multiple distraction theft and fraud investigations around Toronto.

Officers say they received five reports of distraction theft and fraud across the city between October 9, 2024, and February 28, 2025.

In each case it is alleged that the suspects approached an elderly victim while they were using an ATM, and while they were distracted, the victim’s bank card was stolen.

It is also alleged that after each theft, the suspects used the stolen bank card to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

The first suspect is described as a man between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot ten inches and six foot two inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a full beard.

The second suspect is described as a man between 35 and 50 years old, between five foot eight inches and five foot ten inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a beard.

The third suspect is described as a man, between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot seven inches to five ten inches tall, with a medium build, dark coloured hair, and a goatee.

The fourth suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 45 years old, between five foot two inches and five foot and eight inches tall, with a medium build.

The fifth suspect is described as a woman between 30 and 50 years old, between five foot five inches and five foot eight inches tall, with a heavy build, and long brown hair.

Photos have been released.

In a press release, Toronto police has listed safety tips when using ATM machines.

“Do not let anyone distract you during your transaction at an ATM or while making a debit/credit purchase in a store, even if they may appear to be a helpful stranger, be aware of others around you when using an ATM, avoid using an ATM if you see suspicious individuals nearby,” read the release.

Top Stories

Federal government orders vote on Canada Post's last offers, CUPW asking members to vote 'no'

The federal government is asking unionized Canada Post employees to vote directly on the latest offers from the postal service — a rare intervention in labour negotiations that one expert said could...

49m ago

Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

A man has been arrested upon his return to Canada after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India last year in contravention of a court order. Toronto police say...

2h ago

Report says Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through code words

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government broke its legal, record-keeping obligations amid its now-reversed decision to open up parts of the protected Greenbelt lands for housing, the province's information...

3h ago

Suspects crash vehicle after robbery of a jewellery store in North York

Toronto Police officers are searching for five possible suspects after a robbery at Taitook Jewelry located in North York. Officers say the incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue East...

15m ago

