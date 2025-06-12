Alberta’s Smith, former prime ministers to speak at conference ahead of G7

CALGARY — Two former Canadian prime ministers and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are among the notable names set to speak at a conference today ahead of next week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis.

The conference is hosted by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy and its G7 research group and will feature a series of panels about past summits and international affairs.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien will speak about past summits hosted in Canada alongside his former deputy prime minister and finance minister John Manley.

Later, Alberta’s premier is set to speak alongside the public policy school’s director Martha Hall Findlay about the role the province plays in the global energy market.

Former prime minister Joe Clark is to give the closing keynote speech and offer his thoughts on the day’s discussions.

The university says the conference is meant to bring experts and officials together to explain key issues G7 leaders are facing heading into next week’s summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press