Alberta’s Smith, former prime ministers to speak at conference ahead of G7

Former prime minister Jean Chretien speaks at the Liberal Leadership Event in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 5:05 am.

CALGARY — Two former Canadian prime ministers and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are among the notable names set to speak at a conference today ahead of next week’s G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis.

The conference is hosted by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy and its G7 research group and will feature a series of panels about past summits and international affairs.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien will speak about past summits hosted in Canada alongside his former deputy prime minister and finance minister John Manley.

Later, Alberta’s premier is set to speak alongside the public policy school’s director Martha Hall Findlay about the role the province plays in the global energy market.

Former prime minister Joe Clark is to give the closing keynote speech and offer his thoughts on the day’s discussions.

The university says the conference is meant to bring experts and officials together to explain key issues G7 leaders are facing heading into next week’s summit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Etobicoke residents dive for cover from aggressive red-winged blackbirds

Locals in Etobicoke are sounding the alarm this week after a series of dive‑bombing incidents involving territorial red‑winged blackbirds. A post shared this week to Facebook's South Etobicoke Community...

26m ago

London-bound Air India flight with more than 240 aboard crashes after takeoff from Ahmedabad

An Air India passenger plane bound for London with more than 240 people on board crashed Thursday in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad, the airline said. Visuals on local television channels...

updated

1h ago

Man stabbed during altercation in downtown Toronto, 1 in custody

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation with another man in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to the King Street West and Portland Street area shortly...

1h ago

Boy, 15, killed in Mount Dennis shooting on Saturday identified by police

A 15-year-old boy who died following a shooting in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Saturday evening has been identified. Police say the victim was Jahkai Jack, of Toronto. Police were called to...

14h ago

