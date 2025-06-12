Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a man from Brampton in an alleged intimate partner violence and firearms investigation.

Police said on May 26, the accused was allegedly observed with a firearm, and following a search warrant at the man’s residence, authorities located and seized a 9 mm handgun and ammunition. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

On June 9, James Orr, 27, of Brampton, was taken into police custody.

He’s facing several weapons-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Orr was held for a bail hearing and appeared in court.