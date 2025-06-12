Liberals to cut short study of bill to speed up resource project approvals

Leader of the government in the House of Commons Steven MacKinnon rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 11:53 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is defending its plans to push its internal trade and major projects bill through the House of Commons next week at a rapid clip.

Critics claim the move will evade much-needed scrutiny of a bill that would give cabinet sweeping powers to quickly approve selected major natural resource projects, such as oil pipelines.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon has put a motion on notice that would push the bill through the House of Commons by the end of next week at an unusually swift pace — leaving just one day to hear from civil society groups, stakeholders and experts.

When asked about the timeline at a press conference Thursday, Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said the legislation needs to pass quickly to shore up an economy being undermined by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“We have a trade war that is affecting sector after sector after sector. Canadians’ jobs are at risk. Canadians’ livelihoods are at risk. And quite frankly, the prosperity of the country is at risk,” Hodgson said.

“It is important that we start moving or we will find ourselves in an increasingly difficult situation from an economic perspective.”

But NDP MP Leah Gazan said before question period Thursday that the bill isn’t going to build the economy out because it will trigger a series of court challenges. She called on the government to extend the study timeframe.

“I’m calling on the prime minister to slow it down, to not rush a bill that has this much consequence through in five days,” she said.

“It’s irresponsible. We’re in a crisis and this bill is going to make it worse.”

The legislation also looks to break down internal trade barriers and make it easier for workers to take jobs in other provinces.

MacKinnon rejected a call from the Bloc Québécois this week to split the landmark legislation in two — so the House could speed through the less contentious internal trade provisions while putting the controversial major projects portion under the microscope.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed repeatedly to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day, 19 days from now.

The House is currently scheduled to rise on June 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Family says Canadian dentist was aboard Air India flight that crashed after takeoff

The family of a dentist from Mississauga says she is the Canadian citizen believed to be on an Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The husband of Nirali Sureshkumar Patel...

58m ago

Report says Ford government obfuscated Greenbelt records through code words

Ontario's information and privacy commissioner says Premier Doug Ford's government broke its legal, record-keeping obligations amid its now-reversed decision to open up parts of the protected Greenbelt...

1h ago

Vaughan homeowner who fired gun during attempted car theft is charged along with 4 suspects: police

The homeowner of a residence in Vaughan is in custody after firing a gun as thieves attempted to steal a luxury car from the driveway on Thursday morning. Police were called to a residence in the area...

2h ago

From Etobicoke to the Orient Express: $65M Lotto winner ready to ride the rails

An Etobicoke man and lover of trains says he plans to travel the world after being unveiled as the $65 million jackpot winner through OLG Lotto Max. For years, Mohit Sharma says he dreamed of stepping...

1h ago

