Man charged for contravening custody order, failing to return to Canada after trip to India

Kapil Sunak, 48, has been arrested for allegedly failing to return home from a trip to India last year. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2025 5:10 pm.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly failed to return to Toronto with his son following a trip to India in contravention of a court order.

Toronto police say Kapil Sunak, 48, of Ashburn took his three-year-old son Valentino to Delhi, India, in July of 2024. They had a court-ordered return date of Aug. 8, 2024.

He allegedly failed to return to Canada and kept custody of the child in contravention of a court order.

Arrangements were then made to return to Canada and on June 10, Sunak was arrested by the Canada Border Services Agency at Toronto Pearson Airport upon his return.

Sunak has been charged with abduction of a child under 14 years old in contravention of a court order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on June 10, 2025.

