Man charged in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough

Police investigate after a woman was struck and killed on Sheppard Avenue near Pharmacy Avenue on May 16, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 12, 2025 4:27 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 4:54 pm.

A man allegedly responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough has been arrested after turning himself in.

The collision occurred on May 16 just after 9 p.m. on Sheppard Avenue near Bridlewood Boulevard, east of Pharmacy Avenue.

Toronto police say a pedestrian, later identified as a 32-year-old woman, was struck by a vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver allegedly took off and was last seen travelling eastbound on Sheppard.

Later that evening, officers located the suspect vehicle, a badly damaged black 2011 Hyundai Sonata, at a residential building, less than 1 km away from the scene of the collision.

On June 12, the driver turned himself in to police.

Arman Hakobyan, 24, of Toronto, has been charged with leaving the accident scene resulting in death, and driving a motor vehicle with no insurance, a Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act charge.

