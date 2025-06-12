Police make arrests in major operation targeting Montreal’s Italian mafia

Benoit Dubé, right, Deputy Director of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), looks on as Deputy Director of the Montreal Police department, (SPVM), Marc Charbonneau, speaks during a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, June 12, 2025, following raids and arrests of organized crime members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

Posted June 12, 2025 10:51 am.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 1:40 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec police have arrested several people alleged to be important members of Montreal’s Mafia, including the presumed head of the Rizzuto crime family.

Montreal and provincial police arrested 11 men Thursday morning in what they are calling one of the most important police strikes in recent decades.

“The indictment of these individuals will certainly have a strong impact and destabilize the spheres of organized crime,” said Marc Charbonneau, head of the Montreal police specialized services department, during a news conference.

About 150 officers were deployed early in the morning in several cities across the province. Police say the suspects are associated with the Mafia, the Hells Angels and street gangs.

Those arrested include Leonardo Rizzuto, 56, the son of crime boss Vito Rizzuto, who died in 2013.

Police say the suspects are alleged to have participated in several murders or attempted murders between 2011 and 2021. They are still searching for five other suspects.

The arrests were made as part of a joint investigation between Montreal and provincial police, known as Project Alliance.

The allegations made by police have not been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

