Suspects crash vehicle after robbery of a jewellery store in North York

Toronto Police officers are searching for five possible suspects after a robbery at Taitook Jewelry located in North York.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue area.

It is alleged that the suspects entered a jewellery store and smashed the glass with a weapon, they then fled in a vehicle and crashed, the five suspects ran on foot and abandoned the vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the store.

There is heavy police presence is in the area, and officers say the suspects may be armed.