Suspects crash vehicle after robbery of a jewellery store in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted June 12, 2025 6:12 pm.

Last Updated June 12, 2025 8:10 pm.

Toronto Police officers are searching for five possible suspects after a robbery at Taitook Jewelry located in North York.

Officers say the incident happened around 4:55 p.m. in the Steeles Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue area.

It is alleged that the suspects entered a jewellery store and smashed the glass with a weapon, they then fled in a vehicle and crashed, the five suspects ran on foot and abandoned the vehicle.

No injuries were reported at the store.

There is heavy police presence is in the area, and officers say the suspects may be armed.

